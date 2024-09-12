videoDetails

Police arrests two in Indore Trainee Army Officer Gang Rape Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Indore Trainee Army Officer Gang Rape Case: A case of gang rape of army officers' friends has come to light in Indore. In a sensational incident on Tuesday night, two trainee army officers and their female friends were attacked by armed miscreants near Jam Gate in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The miscreants, who came with the intention of looting, beat up the army officers and allegedly gang raped a woman. The accused fled after the incident.