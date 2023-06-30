NewsVideos
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra Accident 2023: Big news related to Amarnath Yatra is coming. Amarnath security convoy's car met with an accident in Udhampur. 3 people including DSP were injured in this accident. Know how the accident happened in this report.

