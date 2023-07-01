trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629163
Amarnath Yatra started, huge enthusiasm among devotees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 07:36 AM IST
This year's Amarnath Yatra has started from 1st July. Devotees of Baba Amarnath Barfani have left for the holy cave via Pahalgam and Baltal.
