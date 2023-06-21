Amazing view from UN Headquarters

NewsVideos
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in a while. During this, representatives of 180 countries also participated in it. Today the 9th International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a yoga session from the United Nations Headquarters in New York shortly

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement

