trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655415
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amazon's Senior Manager Killed in Delhi's Bhajanpura

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Delhi Murder Case: A horrifying incident has come to light from Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Amazon's senior manager has been shot dead.
Follow Us

All Videos

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
play icon1:57
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
play icon0:53
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
play icon1:4
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
Horrific road accident in Bihar
play icon1:1
Horrific road accident in Bihar
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today
play icon8:56
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today

Trending Videos

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
play icon1:57
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
play icon0:53
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
play icon1:4
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
Horrific road accident in Bihar
play icon1:1
Horrific road accident in Bihar
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today
play icon8:56
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today
Delhi murder case,delhi murder case amazon,delhi murder case amazon senior manager,amazon senior manager,amazon senior manager murder,bhajanpura murder case,murder in bhajanpur,murder of amazon senior manager,murder,delhi amazon senior manager shot dead,Amazon,amazon vendor manager,amazon vendor manager jobs,amazon vendor manager interview,amazon vendor manager salary,senior manager,amazon manager shot dead,amazon manager attacked in delhi,Zee News,breaking,