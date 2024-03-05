trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727500
Ambala-Chandigarh Highway Reopens After 22-Day Closure Amid Farmers' Protest

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
After being closed for 22 days due to the farmers' protest, the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway is now accessible again. This reopening brings a sigh of relief to commuters and signifies a potential shift in the ongoing dynamics between farmers and authorities.

