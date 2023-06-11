NewsVideos
Ambassador of Japan ate 'Vada Pav'... PM Modi also could not stop himself after watching the video

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
A video of Japan's ambassador and his wife is going viral. In which both the couple are relishing the Indian food Vada Pav. It became so viral on social media that even PM Modi gave his reaction.

