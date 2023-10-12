trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674534
America badly trapped in Israel war!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The terrorist attack carried out by Hamas by entering Israel on October 7 has created an uproar in the whole world. America has supported Israel in the war, but America itself is currently surrounded by ammunition crisis. The Russia-Ukraine war is being said to be the reason behind this. It is being told that NATO countries seem unable to complete the ammunition of Ukraine.
'ISIS flags found in Kibbutz Sufa', claims Israeli Army
'ISIS flags found in Kibbutz Sufa', claims Israeli Army
What Is Inside Israel's Safe Rooms, Which Safeguard Citizens From Hamas Airstrikes?
What Is Inside Israel's Safe Rooms, Which Safeguard Citizens From Hamas Airstrikes?
India Launches 'Operation Ajay' in Israel
India Launches 'Operation Ajay' in Israel
Israel Palestine War Updates: US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel
Israel Palestine War Updates: US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel
Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland
Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland

