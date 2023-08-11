trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647512
America Fire Breaking: Fierce fire in the forests of the Hawaiian Islands, President Joe Biden declared a disaster

Aug 11, 2023
America Fire News: A fierce fire broke out in the forests of Hawaii in America, 53 people have lost their lives in the fire. Thousands of people have become homeless there. President Joe Biden has declared the incident a disaster. In the drone video of the fierce fire, the entire city is seen burnt.

