America Nuclear Submarine: Entry of nuclear submarine in Gaza war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
US Submarine in Middle East: Israeli Army says that after 31 days of war it has divided Gaza into two parts. Heavy attacks continue on Gaza. America has deployed nuclear submarines in the Middle East. The US Central Command of the US Navy has confirmed the arrival of this submarine and has also released a photo, showing the submarine passing through the Suez Canal. See how powerful this submarine named Ohio is..
