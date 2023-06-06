NewsVideos
videoDetails

'America' salutes India's democracy... If you want to see democracy then go to 'Delhi'

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit America. But, before that a big statement has come from the White House. White House said if you want to see democracy then go to 'Delhi'. This statement has come at a time when Rahul Gandhi is in America.

All Videos

The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!
5:32
The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
1:53
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
15:47
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story
5:5
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story
Senior ticket collector saves women from falling while catching a train from Wadala Railway Station
0:41
Senior ticket collector saves women from falling while catching a train from Wadala Railway Station

Trending Videos

5:32
The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!
1:53
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
15:47
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
5:5
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story
0:41
Senior ticket collector saves women from falling while catching a train from Wadala Railway Station
White House,the white house on indian democracy,Indian democracy,white house on india democracy,white house on india,White House Correspondents Dinner,us on indian democracy,white house on india china,john kirby hails indian democracy,us on india’s democracy,Democracy,us statement on the democracy of india,white house indian,white house on democracy,joe biden statement on indian demcracy,india praises by white house,india boy in white house,