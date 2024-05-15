Advertisement
America scared of India Iran deal

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
India has launched a railway station at Chabahar port in Iran. America, which calls itself the devil of the world, is stunned by this loneliness. Let us tell you that India and Iran have signed a 10-year agreement regarding Chabahar port. Under the scheme, India will have to use the cargo and passport terminals of Chabahar Port from its passport account. Just a day after this act, America has ended its dangerous dangerous business.

