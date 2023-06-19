NewsVideos
America will give 21 gun salute to PM Modi...China-Pakistan will burn

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going on tour in America on 20th June. America is bearing the entire expenses of PM Modi's visit. PM Modi will also be given a salute of 21 guns. Watch big coverage of Zee News from America.

