America will give 21 gun salute to PM Modi for the first time

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Pakistan is worried about the manner in which preparations have been made to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to America. Pakistan is not liking the growing reputation of India.

