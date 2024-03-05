trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727533
American SC on Donald Trump: Supreme Court clears Trump Can Appear on Presidential Ballots

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
American SC on Donald Trump: Donald Trump has got a big relief from the US Supreme Court in the Colorado case. The path to the White House has been cleared. Donald Trump will now be able to contest the presidential elections. The Supreme Court overturned the decision. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

