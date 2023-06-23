NewsVideos
videoDetails

America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
"With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better... Kids in India become Spiderman on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu,' PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House.

All Videos

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
play icon2:7
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
play icon4:57
 Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
play icon1:3
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
play icon0:56
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna

Trending Videos

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
play icon2:7
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
play icon4:57
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
play icon1:3
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
play icon0:56
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna