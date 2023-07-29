trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641984
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
While the situation in various parts of Manipur remains grim due to ethnic violence, Imphal East Administration has launched an initiative to provide relief to affected families. Relief camps in Imphal East are providing shelter to distressed locals who lost their homes. At the camps, training is being imparted to women to earn a livelihood for a fresh start. Victims of violence are making produc

