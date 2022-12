videoDetails

Amid surge, Is China turning to India- made drugs to save lives? Know reality behind the claim..

| Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

As per reports, made in India drugs are being sold illegally in China. Massive increase in Covid and the scarcity of antiviral medications have made Chinese nationals frantic. Chinese nationals are seeking for India- made drugs to save their lives. Watch video to know more.