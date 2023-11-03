videoDetails

Amit Shah Breaking: BJP releases manifesto for Chhattisgarh assembly elections

| Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Amit Shah Breaking: BJP has released the manifesto for Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the manifesto..On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the 15 years of BJP government in Chhattisgarh were the 15 years which transformed it into a good state, for the last five years the Congress government was ruling Chhattisgarh. Now the elections have come again… now the people here are going for change. Shah said that I have traveled throughout Chhattisgarh, I reassure the people of entire Chhattisgarh.We have made Chhattisgarh a good state from sick states. And we will work to make a good state a fully developed state in the coming 5 years. Worked for 5 years under the leadership of Raman Singh and for 5 years under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji and Raman Singh. Despite facing many hurdles in the first 10 years, we developed Chhattisgarh by double the day and four times by the night.