Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 06:36 PM IST

Amit Shah Meeting on Jammu Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high-level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir due to the continuous incidents of terrorism. The security situation of Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed in this meeting. NSA Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and senior officials of the three armies will attend this meeting.