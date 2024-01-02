trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705112
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah calls out important meet over Jammu Kashmir Security

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Follow Us
Home Minister Amit Shah has called an important meeting regarding security of Jammu and Kashmir. During this meeting, current situation of Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed. Many veterans including NSA Doval will participate in this meeting. Watch this video for more information on the news.

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon11:42
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Top 100 News Today: 02-01-2024 | Ayodhya Ram Temple
Play Icon9:15
Top 100 News Today: 02-01-2024 | Ayodhya Ram Temple
XPoSAT Launch: ISRO Creates History Again
Play Icon42:2
XPoSAT Launch: ISRO Creates History Again
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India alliance begins seat sharing talks
Play Icon22:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India alliance begins seat sharing talks
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
Play Icon14:2
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Ram Temple
play icon11:42
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Top 100 News Today: 02-01-2024 | Ayodhya Ram Temple
play icon9:15
Top 100 News Today: 02-01-2024 | Ayodhya Ram Temple
XPoSAT Launch: ISRO Creates History Again
play icon42:2
XPoSAT Launch: ISRO Creates History Again
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India alliance begins seat sharing talks
play icon22:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India alliance begins seat sharing talks
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
play icon14:2
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
Amit Shah Meeting,amit shah on jammu kashmir,Amit Shah,amit shah news,amit shah speech,amit shah live,Home Minister Amit Shah,amit shah in jammu kashmir,amit shah jammu kashmir,Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir,amit shah visits jammu and kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir,amit shah on kashmir,jammu kashmir news,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,trending news,Latest News,today news,nsa dobhal,jammu kashmir security meeting,meeting on jammu kashmir security,