Amit Shah challenges Mamata Banerjee over CAA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a special conversation with Zee News amid government's decision on Citizenship Amendment Act. During the conversation, Amit Shah gave a befitting reply toopposition's attacks. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also made serious allegations against Modi government over CAA. Countering to which, Shah has openly challenged Mamata.

