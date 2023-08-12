trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647972
Amit Shah Gujarat Breaking: Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat, will lay the foundation stone of several development projects

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Amit Shah Gujarat Breaking: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Gujarat tour, here the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of several development projects in Kutch. Amit Shah will also visit Koteshwar Mahadev Temple. On reaching Bhuj on Friday evening, BJP leaders gave a warm welcome to Amit Shah.

Rahul visits Wayanad after Parliament membership is restored, will meet workers
play icon3:52
Rahul visits Wayanad after Parliament membership is restored, will meet workers
Before August 15, the country's bravehearts showed their strength in Jaisalmer.
play icon7:24
Before August 15, the country's bravehearts showed their strength in Jaisalmer.
Nurse kidnapped and raped, killed by miscreants to destroy the evidence
play icon9:5
Nurse kidnapped and raped, killed by miscreants to destroy the evidence
Amit Shah on Gujarat tour today, will perform Bhoomi Pujan at IFFCO plant
play icon0:34
Amit Shah on Gujarat tour today, will perform Bhoomi Pujan at IFFCO plant
CrPC amendment bill proposed, sedition law to be abolished
play icon13:10
CrPC amendment bill proposed, sedition law to be abolished

