NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over CAA

|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, a big decision has been taken over CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). Meanwhile, opposition political parties are fiercely raising questions on the BJP government and PM Modi. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a special conversation with Zee News. Amit Shah hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over CAA

All Videos

ED conducts raid at SP Leader Gayatri Prajapati House
Play Icon03:15
ED conducts raid at SP Leader Gayatri Prajapati House
Bihar makes decision on seat sharing formula
Play Icon07:07
Bihar makes decision on seat sharing formula
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Amit Shah
Play Icon35:51
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Amit Shah
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA
Play Icon02:49
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA
Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today
Play Icon04:17
Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today

Trending Videos

ED conducts raid at SP Leader Gayatri Prajapati House
play icon3:15
ED conducts raid at SP Leader Gayatri Prajapati House
Bihar makes decision on seat sharing formula
play icon7:7
Bihar makes decision on seat sharing formula
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Amit Shah
play icon35:51
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Amit Shah
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA
play icon2:49
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA
Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today
play icon4:17
Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today