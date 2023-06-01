NewsVideos
Amit Shah holds Press Conference on Manipur Violence, says, 'Situation will be under control soon'

Zee Media Bureau|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Amit Shah Press Conference: Home Minister Amit Shah is on last day to his visit to Manipur. During his visit to Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the violence-hit areas and met the victims. Meanwhile, Amit Shah held a press conference today. In this press conference, Shah shared many important issues and information and assured that do not pay attention to the rumours, the situation will be under control soon. Know in detail in this report what Amit Shah said during the press conference.

