Amit Shah holds press conference over Biporjoy Cyclone,says, 'Danger of flood in many areas'

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone News: Cyclone Biporjoy is fast moving towards Maharashtra and Gujarat. On June 15, Biporjoy will take a fierce form. Due to which the government is taking necessary steps by holding meetings continuously. Due to this, Home Minister Amit Shah held a press conference and said, 'There is a danger of flood in many areas'.

