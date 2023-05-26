Amit Shah makes big statement ahead of his visit to Manipur

NewsVideos
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah has given a clear warning to those who indulged in violence before the Manipur tour. Shah said that he will not spare those who commit violence. There will be justice with the victims. Home Minister Shah will be on Manipur tour for three days.

