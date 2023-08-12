trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647964
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah on Gujarat tour today, will perform Bhoomi Pujan at IFFCO plant

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat today. Amit Shah will perform Bhumi Pujan of IFFCO plant

All Videos

CrPC amendment bill proposed, sedition law to be abolished
play icon13:10
CrPC amendment bill proposed, sedition law to be abolished
CM Yogi's challenge to Akhilesh - said he will win in 2024 and 27 too
play icon1:10
CM Yogi's challenge to Akhilesh - said he will win in 2024 and 27 too
PM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift croresPM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift crores
play icon0:53
PM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift croresPM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift crores
Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar
play icon0:41
Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Peepal tree
play icon3:18
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Peepal tree

Trending Videos

CrPC amendment bill proposed, sedition law to be abolished
play icon13:10
CrPC amendment bill proposed, sedition law to be abolished
CM Yogi's challenge to Akhilesh - said he will win in 2024 and 27 too
play icon1:10
CM Yogi's challenge to Akhilesh - said he will win in 2024 and 27 too
PM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift croresPM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift crores
play icon0:53
PM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift croresPM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift crores
Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar
play icon0:41
Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Peepal tree
play icon3:18
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Peepal tree
IFFCO,iffco bhuj,Amit Shah,Amit Shah In Gujarat,amit shah gujarat,Gujarat,amit shah news,amit shah live,amit shah speech,Amit Shah Gujarat visit,Amit Shah interview,amit shah in gujarat today,Amit Shah rally,amit shah in parliament,Home Minister Amit Shah,amit shah's interviews,amit shah rally speech,amit shah in temple in gujarat,amit shah confident of bjp win in gujarat,shah in gujarat,amit shah in gujarat amit shah in gujarat today,