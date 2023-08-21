trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651822
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
In Aligarh, on the death anniversary of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh on behalf of the whole country, as well as targeted the Congress that the Congress had stalled the work of the Ram temple during its rule. Praising the PM, the Home Minister said how the country made rapid development under the leadership of PM Modi.
