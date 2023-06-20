NewsVideos
Amit Shah performed Mangala Aarti in Ahmedabad on occasion of Jagannath Yatra

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Jagannath Yatra will start across the country from today. On this occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat and performed Mangala Aarti at Jagannath Temple. Did. In this report, see 100 big news of the day in a flash.

