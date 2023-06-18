NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah said a big thing on Congress from Sirsa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Amit Shah has said a big thing while attacking the Congress from Sirsa in Haryana. Shah said that now India speaks, the world listens.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Congress 'batting' on Pakistan's 'pitch',
play icon50:23
Taal Thok Ke: Congress 'batting' on Pakistan's 'pitch',
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate
Pakistan's plan decoded before PM Modi's US tour
play icon1:33
Pakistan's plan decoded before PM Modi's US tour
Arvind Kejriwal's attack on Ashok Gehlot
play icon3:13
Arvind Kejriwal's attack on Ashok Gehlot
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Amit Raina said - Apocalypse will come but Article 370-35A will not be removed
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Amit Raina said - Apocalypse will come but Article 370-35A will not be removed

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Congress 'batting' on Pakistan's 'pitch',
play icon50:23
Taal Thok Ke: Congress 'batting' on Pakistan's 'pitch',
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate
Pakistan's plan decoded before PM Modi's US tour
play icon1:33
Pakistan's plan decoded before PM Modi's US tour
Arvind Kejriwal's attack on Ashok Gehlot
play icon3:13
Arvind Kejriwal's attack on Ashok Gehlot
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Amit Raina said - Apocalypse will come but Article 370-35A will not be removed
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Amit Raina said - Apocalypse will come but Article 370-35A will not be removed
amit shah haryana,amit shah sirsa rally,amit shah haryana live,amit shah sirsa,amit shah haryana rally,amit shah sirsa live,amit shah rally in bihar,sirsa rally,amit shah poll rally today,Amit Shah rally,amit shah live today,Haryana,amit shah rally today,hindi news today,amit shah rally speech,amit shah live,Bharatiya Janata Party,haryana news live today,Sirsa,breaking,Pulwama,Modi,