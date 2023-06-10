NewsVideos
Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi - Rahul condemns the country by going abroad

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah has targeted Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and condemns the country, he should learn something from his forefathers. Let us tell you that Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a tour of Gujraat.

