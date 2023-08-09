trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646653
Amit Shah to speak on no-confidence motion today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make an intervention speech today (August 9) in the discussion of the no-confidence motion. Amit Shah will speak on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha at 5 pm.

Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Opens Up On Controversies About OMG 2 | Akshay Kumar | OMG
play icon3:40
Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Opens Up On Controversies About OMG 2 | Akshay Kumar | OMG
Rahul Gandhi Gets Back His Tughlak Lane Bungalow A Day After His Lok Sabha Membership Was Restored
play icon1:53
Rahul Gandhi Gets Back His Tughlak Lane Bungalow A Day After His Lok Sabha Membership Was Restored
Uddhav and Nitish on the target of PM Modi, accused of treachery
play icon6:10
Uddhav and Nitish on the target of PM Modi, accused of treachery
Whether Rahul Gandhi has a strategy for not attending parliament
play icon6:43
Whether Rahul Gandhi has a strategy for not attending parliament
Gyanvapi ASI Survey to be held for 6th day today, ASI Team to make use of machines
play icon9:55
Gyanvapi ASI Survey to be held for 6th day today, ASI Team to make use of machines

