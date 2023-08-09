trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647013
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah told in the Lok Sabha why did PM Modi call at 4:30 am?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Shah said that there has been violence in Manipur, we are not denying it. But politics is happening on this, it is shameful. We were always ready to discuss Manipur, but the opposition created confusion. They just wanted to protest, not discuss.

All Videos

Amit Shah Big Statement in Parliament Live: Amit Shah's big statement on no-confidence motion
play icon9:34
Amit Shah Big Statement in Parliament Live: Amit Shah's big statement on no-confidence motion
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!
play icon9:44
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!
play icon9:42
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!
Amit Shah Speech Today: Shah said such a bang on I.N.D.I.A that the whole house echoed with applause!
play icon5:57
Amit Shah Speech Today: Shah said such a bang on I.N.D.I.A that the whole house echoed with applause!
No-confidence motion will fall, not Modi government..! Amit Shah's stormy speech LIVE!
play icon9:3
No-confidence motion will fall, not Modi government..! Amit Shah's stormy speech LIVE!

Trending Videos

Amit Shah Big Statement in Parliament Live: Amit Shah's big statement on no-confidence motion
play icon9:34
Amit Shah Big Statement in Parliament Live: Amit Shah's big statement on no-confidence motion
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!
play icon9:44
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!
play icon9:42
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!
Amit Shah Speech Today: Shah said such a bang on I.N.D.I.A that the whole house echoed with applause!
play icon5:57
Amit Shah Speech Today: Shah said such a bang on I.N.D.I.A that the whole house echoed with applause!
No-confidence motion will fall, not Modi government..! Amit Shah's stormy speech LIVE!
play icon9:3
No-confidence motion will fall, not Modi government..! Amit Shah's stormy speech LIVE!
Amit Shah,amit shah speech today,amit shah rajya sabha speech,amit shah speech parliament,amit shah live,amit shah on no confidence motion,amit shah live news,amit shah news,amit shah manipur,amit shah lok sabha,amit shah lok sabha speech,amit shah speech loksabha,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,amit shah on rahul gandhi,amit shah on raghav chadha,amit shah latest speech,Loksabha,amit shah today speech,NDA,India,