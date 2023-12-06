trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696105
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Amit Shah alleged that the Kashmir matter was taken to the UN in a hurry.
Follow Us

All Videos

JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Play Icon5:18
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
Play Icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
Play Icon20:39
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states
Play Icon9:48
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states
Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill: Watch full speech of Amit Shah on PoK Bill
Play Icon56:26
Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill: Watch full speech of Amit Shah on PoK Bill

Trending Videos

JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
play icon5:18
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
play icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
play icon20:39
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states
play icon9:48
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states
Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill: Watch full speech of Amit Shah on PoK Bill
play icon56:26
Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill: Watch full speech of Amit Shah on PoK Bill
Jammu and Kashmir,jammu kashmir reservation amendment bill,jammu and kashmir reservation (amendment) bill,Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill,Jammu Kashmir Reservation Bill,Jammu Kashmir,jammu kashmir news,Pending bills,Bills passed,jammu kashmir reservation bill in parliament 2023,jammu kashmir reservation amendment bill in parliament,jammu and kashmir reservation amendment bill,jammu and kashmir reservation amendment bill 2023,Jammu and Kashmir news,