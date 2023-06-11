NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah's attack on Congress during Tamil Nadu visit

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Amit Shah while visiting Tamil Nadu targeted the Congress and said that 4G means the family of Rahul Gandhi, whose four generations are steeped in corruption. Also, he said that 2G means Maran family, 3G means Karunanidhi family, whose three generations are immersed in corruption.

All Videos

Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
4:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
3:26
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
2:4
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
Singer-Actress Sophie Choudry Makes A Chic Entrance At Manish Malhotra's Home
0:24
Singer-Actress Sophie Choudry Makes A Chic Entrance At Manish Malhotra's Home

Trending Videos

9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
4:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
3:26
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
2:4
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
0:24
Singer-Actress Sophie Choudry Makes A Chic Entrance At Manish Malhotra's Home
tamilnadu news,Shah in tamilnadu,Shah attack on Rahul gandhi,Gandhi family,amit shah news,amit shah on rahul gandhi,Amit Shah on maran Family,Amit Shah on karunanidhi family,Amit Shah,Home Minister,2G,2G,4G,prem chandra mishra,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Manipur violence,manipur violence news,कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता बोले,HARDEEP PURI ON RAHUL,Hardeep Singh Puri,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi USA Visit,हरदीप पुरी का राहुल पर 'तीखा प्रहार,हरदीप पुरी,Amit Shah,amit shah news,amit shah on rahul,Amit Shah,amit shah news,Rahul Gandhi USA Visit,amit shah on rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi Hindi news,Zee News,Home Minister,Amit Shah news in Hindi,Hindi News,राहुल गांधी अपने पुरखों से सीखें,