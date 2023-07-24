trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639862
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah's big statement in Lok Sabha over Manipur Case

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Amit Shah Lok Sabha Speech: In the midst of the Monsoon Parliament session, the Manipur issue seems to be a continuous attack by the opposition. In this connection, Home Minister Amit Shah has lashed out at the opposition during his speech in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah said that I am ready for discussion.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
play icon1:9
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
After Seema-Sachin, India's Anju crosses border for love
play icon9:46
After Seema-Sachin, India's Anju crosses border for love
One-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh
play icon3:1
One-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh
Rajnath Singh speaks to Mallikarjun Kharge over Opposition Ruckus
play icon1:13
Rajnath Singh speaks to Mallikarjun Kharge over Opposition Ruckus
Rajendra Gudha makes explosive disclosure while crying
play icon8:28
Rajendra Gudha makes explosive disclosure while crying
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
play icon1:9
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
After Seema-Sachin, India's Anju crosses border for love
play icon9:46
After Seema-Sachin, India's Anju crosses border for love
One-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh
play icon3:1
One-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh
Rajnath Singh speaks to Mallikarjun Kharge over Opposition Ruckus
play icon1:13
Rajnath Singh speaks to Mallikarjun Kharge over Opposition Ruckus
Rajendra Gudha makes explosive disclosure while crying
play icon8:28
Rajendra Gudha makes explosive disclosure while crying
amit shah lok sabha speech,amit shah lok sabha,amit shah on manipur violence,amit shah on manipur,amit shah on manipur issue,amit shah in manipur today,amit shah manipur,amit shah manipur visit live,Home Minister Amit Shah,home minister amit shah speech,home minister in lok sabha,home minister lok sabha speech,Lok Sabha speech,lok sabha speech today,Manipur,Manipur news,manipur case,manipur case video,manipur case viral video,Viral video,Breaking News,