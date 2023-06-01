NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah's bullet proof plan against those who terrorize Manipur... Riots will stop!

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Manipur violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was keeping a close watch after the riots in Manipur. Now Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there will be a judicial inquiry into the Manipur violence. Compensation will also be given to the victims by the state and central government.

All Videos

Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra told about future plans
22:29
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra told about future plans
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely
1:17
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely
Amit Shah makes big announcement, to give 10 lakh compensation to deceased's family
17:27
Amit Shah makes big announcement, to give 10 lakh compensation to deceased's family
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
9:26
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on Essel Group's debt situation
8:53
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on Essel Group's debt situation

Trending Videos

22:29
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra told about future plans
1:17
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely
17:27
Amit Shah makes big announcement, to give 10 lakh compensation to deceased's family
9:26
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
8:53
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on Essel Group's debt situation
amit shah manipur,amit shah manipur visit live,amit shah manipur visit,amit shah in manipur today,Amit Shah interview,amit shah on manipur,amit shah on manipur violence,amit shah press conference latest,amit shah pc,Press Conference,press conference of amit shah,Manipur violence,manipur violence reason,manipur violence news today,manipur violence news,violence,Violence in Manipur,violence in manipur today,violence in manipur reason,Zee News,home ministerpc,