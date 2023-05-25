NewsVideos
Amit Shah's direct message to Congress, 'Boycott will do nothing, people's blessings are with Modi'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah surrounded the Congress and said that nothing will happen by boycotting Modi, the public is with Modi and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time with more than 300 seats in the 2024 elections.

