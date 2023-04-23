NewsVideos
Amritpal Singh: Big disclosure on arrest of Amritpal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
There is a big disclosure on the arrest of Amritpal that his location was found from the UK. Gave the location after stopping Amritpal's wife from going to London.

