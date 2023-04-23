हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Amritpal Singh: Big disclosure on arrest of Amritpal
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 23, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
There is a big disclosure on the arrest of Amritpal that his location was found from the UK. Gave the location after stopping Amritpal's wife from going to London.
All Videos
2:29
Special conversation with former DGP of Punjab Police on arrest of Amritpal Singh
0:57
Amritpal Singh Surrender: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj praises Punjab government
4:43
Amritpal Singh Surrender: After arrest Amritpal left for Assam by special plane
6:48
Amritpal singh News: Amritpal's conspiracy with ISI for 2024 elections
9:25
Amritpal: Amritpal Singh reached the Gurudwara before arrest
Trending Videos
2:29
Special conversation with former DGP of Punjab Police on arrest of Amritpal Singh
0:57
Amritpal Singh Surrender: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj praises Punjab government
4:43
Amritpal Singh Surrender: After arrest Amritpal left for Assam by special plane
6:48
Amritpal singh News: Amritpal's conspiracy with ISI for 2024 elections
9:25
Amritpal: Amritpal Singh reached the Gurudwara before arrest
amritpal singh arrested,Amritpal Singh,amritpal arrested,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh arrest news,amritpal singh arrest,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh live,amritpal singh supporters arrested,amritpal singh waris punjab de,amritpal singh khalsa,amritpal singh khalistan,amritpal singh punjab police,amritpal singh arrested live,amritpal singh arrested news,bhai amritpal singh,amritpal singh arrested news live,Amritpal Singh News Live,