Amritpal Singh has put forth three demands before Punjab Police over arrest - Sources

| Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Search Operation of Amritpal Singh is underway. Meanwhile, Khalistani supporter is suspicioned to be hid in Hoshiarpur Meanwhile, as per the sources, it has been reported that Amritpal has put three big conditions before the police regarding the arrest.