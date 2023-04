videoDetails

Amritpal Singh News: Papalpreet Singh's big statement after arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Papalpreet has been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. During this, Papalpreet gave a big statement about Amritpal and said, 'Whether he will surrender or not, I do not know.