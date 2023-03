videoDetails

Amritpal Singh prepping up to flee to Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Punjab Police's search is on for Amritpal Singh. Meanwhile, Khalistani supporters are preparing to flee to Pakistan. In view of this, the BSF and the Second Line of Defense have issued a high alert on the First Line of Defense along the Pakistani border adjacent to Punjab. At the same time, Amritpal is suspected to be hiding in Hoshiarpur.