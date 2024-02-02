trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716865
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AMU involved in big ISIS Conspiracy to recruit Youth

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us
According to major information received from sources, there has been a conspiracy to recruit youth for ISIS. AMU student has confessed this during interrogation. Attackers are being prepared under the guise of the program, says Sources.

All Videos

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain
Play Icon2:57
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time
Play Icon4:25
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time
Security increased outside AAP office during protest over Chandigarh Mayor Elections
Play Icon5:54
Security increased outside AAP office during protest over Chandigarh Mayor Elections
High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
Play Icon2:40
High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today
Play Icon3:25
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today

Trending Videos

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain
play icon2:57
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time
play icon4:25
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time
Security increased outside AAP office during protest over Chandigarh Mayor Elections
play icon5:54
Security increased outside AAP office during protest over Chandigarh Mayor Elections
High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
play icon2:40
High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today
play icon3:25
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today