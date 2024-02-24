trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724541
An alliance has been formed between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
An alliance has been formed between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for the Lok Sabha elections. A formal announcement on seat sharing has been made on 24th February. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party held a joint press conference to give information about seat distribution.

