Anamika Bishnoi shot dead in Rajasthan

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
A women named Anamika Bishnoi has been shot dead by her husband. The reason behind the murder is said to be domestic violence. As per reports, Anamika has 1 lakh 6 thousand followers on Instagram. CCTV video of Anamika's murder has also surfaced.

