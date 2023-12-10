trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697377
Anandpal's daughter behind Gogamedi's murder?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
new revelation has come to light in the Gogamedi murder case. The name of Anand Pal's daughter Lady Don Chinu Pal is also coming to light in this murder case. 5 days have passed since Gogamedi's murder. The shooters who killed Gogamedi worked for Rohit Godara. Now gangster Anandpal Singh's daughter Charanjeet Singh alias Cheenu is on the radar of Rajasthan Police.
