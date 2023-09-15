trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662761
Anantnag Encounter Martyr Colonel Manpreet Singh: India will avenge the supreme sacrifice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
The mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak and Colonel Manpreet Singh, who lost their lives in a firefight with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, have been brought to their respective hometowns for their final journey. Colonel Singh's mortal remains were reverently brought to his residence in Mohali, Punjab.
