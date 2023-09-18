trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663800
Anantnag Encounter: Terrorists were hiding on the hill..Army surrounded, now dead body found

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Encounter has started once again in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army operation continued for the sixth day today. According to the information, a dead body has been found, it is suspected that this body may be that of a terrorist.
