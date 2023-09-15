trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662532
Anantnag Encounter Update: How did the army's top secret reach the terrorists?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 02:46 AM IST
Encounter has started once again in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army has surrounded 2 Lashkar terrorists. These also include Uzair Khan, who is a local terrorist and commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
